East Sussex College student success in Royal Opera House Design Challenge 2024

East Sussex College Lewes students celebrated their success at the Royal Opera House Design Challenge, engaging with this year's theme inspired by ‘The Barber of Seville’.

The event showcased the creative prowess of ESC students, a tradition upheld with remarkable success. Once again, in 2024, they demonstrated their ingenuity, continuing their winning streak at this esteemed competition.

RAE WATT, AN ART & DESIGN EXTENDED DIPLOMA STUDENT, WON SET DESIGN.

Rae had to demonstrate imagination, an excellent understanding of the design process and the director’s vision, well presented concepts reflecting the ‘world’ of ‘The Barber of Seville’.

East Sussex College students who were successful in the Royal Opera House Design Challenge 2024

Speaking to the College about her success, Rae said, “Taking part in the Royal Opera House Design Challenge was a really good, new experience and it was a great way of experimenting with a new form of media. And also to hopefully get my artwork out there, which in the end it did which is really great!

“I was pleasantly surprised when I found out I’d won! A little bit in disbelief because I wasn’t anticipating to win at all, so yeah, a really nice surprise! I loved coming up with ideas and how that would reflect the director's vision, that was fun. But I enjoyed the whole process and generating the initial ideas.”

Rae added, “My tutor has been great, very supportive. He believed in me from the start.”

FOLLY STANLEY, ALSO AN ART & DESIGN EXTENDED DIPLOMA STUDENT, WAS HIGHLY COMMENDED FOR SET DESIGN.

“It was exciting to have a live brief and be part of something so prestigious. [When I found out I’d been highly commended] I was both happy and surprised! It was a nice feeling as I’d put a lot of work into it! My tutor is very supportive, he does a lot for us. It feels good to represent him and the course.”

AMY MACKINTOSH, ART & DESIGN EXTENDED DIPLOMA STUDENT, AND TIA EWEN, ANIMATION & ILLUSTRATION STUDENT, WERE COMMENDED FOR MARKETING STRATEGY AND DESIGN.

Amy spoke to the College about the skills she has developed throughout the challenge ahead of a future in the industry. “My favourite part of the process was actually building the barbie box. I learned a lot of useful skills that I can take on to future projects, and also use these skills in day-to-day life. When I found out I’d been commended for my work I was quite surprised but also very pleased as I put a lot of effort into building the box. It’s pretty rewarding.”