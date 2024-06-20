East Sussex College students paint Defiant Sport’s new venue

By Samuel LockContributor
Published 20th Jun 2024, 10:15 BST
Chris Tupper, Deputy Head of Curriculum Construction and Building Services at East Sussex College Eastbourne, recently gathered together nine student volunteers on the Level 2 Painting and Decorating course to come and paint the outside of Defiant Sport’s new venue.

Using smooth white masonry paint, blackboard paint, and smooth black masonry paint all kindly donated by Brewers Decorators Centres, the students were able to paint the entire outside of the Not-For-Profit’s new Community Building.

The fresh coat of paint was exactly what the building needed to feel reinvigorated and say to the community ‘We’re here, and we’re ready to serve your needs!’.

The sports organization are beyond happy with the results and the incredible effort put in by the students, who volunteered their time to assist.

What’s more, Chris Tupper has said he’ll bring the new cohort of students in to paint the inside, once they start their training in September.

