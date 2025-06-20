East Sussex company announces expansion

DB Domestics opened on Seaside, Eastbourne back in 1982 and has built up an unrivalled reputation for home appliances. This includes made to measure kitchens, washing machines, American fridge freezers, ovens and dishwashers.

On Saturday, the Grand Opening will take place of its second store - in Seed House at the Bell Walk Shopping Centre in Uckfield Town Centre.

Director Tom Baxter said: "We are so excited to be expanding after what is now 44 years serving the community in Eastbourne and wider afield. We remain devoted to Eastbourne and, despite the lack of new retail businesses opening, we are very excited to be able to offer our products and services to new areas.

"We can offer online prices with the option of customers seeing the products before they buy, with service and expertise being an integral part of what we can offer customers.

"Uckfield is a vibrant town with so much to offer, and I am confident we can bring more commercial success to the town. We are well positioned in Bell Walk with customer parking available and I look forward to DB Domestics becoming an integral part of the Uckfield community."

Tom's grandad Derek Baxter founded DB Domestics in Luton in 1971 before moving the business to Eastbourne in 1982.

Tom said: "It remains a family-run business of three generations with the same principles as it has always been with service at the core. Come along to our Grand Opening on Saturday from 9am for some great opening offers and plenty of prizes to be won.

"More importantly, please come and try us any time you can, our staff will be delighted to see you."

Go to www.dbdomestics.com.