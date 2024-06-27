A country club’s bid to open a caravan and camping site has been resubmitted to Wealden planners.

East Sussex country club submits caravan site plans
In an application submitted to Wealden District Council, Wellshurst Golf and Country Club near Hellingly is seeking planning permission to site 17 touring caravan parking spaces and six “holiday pods” on part of its grounds.
The proposals would also involve the construction of a single-storey reception building, which would contain toilet and shower facilities.
An earlier version of the scheme was refused by the council in November last year. Officers at the time had raised concerns about the site’s foul and surface water drainage infrastructure, due to its proximity to an area of ancient woodland.
The county club says this latest version of the plans has been redesigned to address this concern.
In a statement submitted as part of the application, a spokesman for the club said: “The pre-application discussion confirmed that there could be support from the Council for this proposal providing there was no effect on biodiversity or the Ancient Woodland.
“The previously submitted scheme was considered by the council to have an effect on this for very minimal reasoning in the placement of a pump for water. This scheme has been specifically redesigned with that in mind and relevant amendments carried out.”
The spokesman added: “The facilities will upgrade and improve an existing leisure and tourism facility and improve [the] local economy. We hope that this application can now meet with approval from the council.”
In refusing the previous scheme, the council had also raised concerns about the “urbansing effect” of the proposals. The county club says its revised design is also intended to address this concern.
For further information on the proposals see application reference WD/2024/0644/MAJ on the Wealden District Council website.