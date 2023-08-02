East Sussex countryside 'blighted by dumped waste' as fly tippers receive huge fines from magistrates court

Residents in Wealden are being reminded to dispose of their waste properly following the successful prosecution of two fly tippers at Hastings Magistrates Court.

Stephen Chapman, of Gibbon Road, Newhaven, pleaded guilty to two fly tips and six duty of care offences relating to fly tipped waste collected from Brighton, Bexhill and Ringmer.

In a separate prosecution, Karl Miles, of Parklands, Maresfield, pleaded guilty to two duty of care offences in relation to fly tipped waste from his business and home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magistrates fined Mr Chapman £1,292 and ordered him to pay a Victim Surcharge of £517 and the council’s costs of £1,191.

Wealden District Council say locations around Wealden including Friston Forest, Jevington and Hollow Lane in Blackboys are blighted by dumped waste.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Mr Miles received a fine of £480 and was ordered to pay a Victim Surcharge of £192 and the council’s costs of £554.

Wealden District Council say locations around Wealden including Friston Forest, Jevington and Hollow Lane in Blackboys are blighted by dumped waste.

Councillor Gareth Owen-Williams, Liberal Democrat councillor for Crowborough Jarvis Brook, said: “These results will be a deterrent to potential fly tippers showing that we will not tolerate this criminal behaviour in Wealden which blights our beautiful countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you employ someone to remove waste always check they are a registered waste carrier or you could face investigation. Ask to see their Waste Carrier’s Licence, note the details and always obtain and keep a receipt. Working together we can stamp out fly tipping completely.”