East Sussex couple discovered dead in their home were found with fatal stab wounds

A Newhaven couple who died in their own home were found to have stab wounds in a post-mortem examination.

An inquest into their death was opened in Brighton yesterday, which heard that the pair were found in different bedrooms, with Chloe found in a ground-floor bedroom.

A post-mortem examination in Brighton on June 12 found that the mother-of-four had died from multiple stab wounds.

Josh Bashford, 33, and Chloe Bashford, 30, were discovered dead by Sussex Police in their Lewes Road property shortly after 7pm on Friday, June 9.

Her husband Josh was found in an upstairs bedroom. His post-mortem on June 13 found a single, fatal stab wound to his anterior torso.

DCI Kimball Edey told the inquest that the police investigation is ongoing.

Derek Martin, also known as Derek Glenn, was arrested in connection with the incident and has been charged with two counts of murder.

He has already appeared at Lewes Crown Court where he was told he will face trial in November.

The couple’s friend Kayleigh Last described Josh and Chloe as the ‘most incredible and loving parents’ and started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the Bashford’s four grieving children.

Kayleigh wrote on the page: "We are asking for anything you can do to support the children so we can get them everything they need and can continue to give them the best life that we know Chloe and Josh would have given them.

“Any donation, big or small would be extremely extremely appreciated by our entire family.

"We understand times are hard for everyone right now so even if you could just share this page so that we can reach out to as many people and get as much support for them as we can would be amazing.