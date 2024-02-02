Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bella and Nick Williams are offering raffle tickets for £5 and said they need to sell 440,000 tickets in total.

Bella and Nick said: “We are incredibly proud of this stunning home which we built three years ago. Despite our love for the house and location, we feel that there is one more project left for us.

“The past few years have been challenging, with the unexpected loss of my mother and then my father experiencing some serious health problems. These struggles have reminded us of the value of life and the importance of making every day count.

“Our vision is to create a wellness glamping site in a serene countryside location, where local practitioners can work and host retreats with on-site accommodation.

“By raffling our house, we hope to turn this dream into a reality. We are thrilled at the prospect of handing over the keys to the lucky winners and raising money for some worthy causes. Best of luck to all entrants.”

The couple said the house looks out onto open countryside, sitting in half an acre and comprises of; an entrance hall, cloakroom, utility room, boot room, study, living room, kitchen/breakfast room, five bedrooms, family bath/shower room, two en-suite bathrooms, a terrace courtyard with garden beyond, swimming pool, front garden and off-road parking for several cars.