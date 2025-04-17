Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to demolish buildings at a former highways depot have been given the go ahead by Rother councillors.

On April 17, Rother District Council’s planning committee considered proposals connected to the former Sidley Highways Depot in Elva Way.

The proposals had been submitted by the council itself and sought to use permitted development rights to demolish five buildings, which are currently on the site.

Such an application would not normally be considered by a committee, but came in front of councillors as the council was the applicant.

The demolition forms part of plans to begin using the site as a vehicle depot to support the delivery of the waste collections and street cleansing service. This use will include the parking, cleaning and maintenance of refuse collection vehicles.

While Rother District Council is the applicant, the site is owned by East Sussex County Council. Rother District Council had initially been expected to buy the land outright as part of these plans, but now intends to rent the site instead. It is expected to then sublet the site to Biffa, the district council’s waste contractor.

This change in approach was agreed by Cllr Nick Bennett, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for resources and climate change, in March. At the time, Cllr Bennett heard how the purchase plans have been reassessed in light of contamination being found on the site.

County council officers at the time said the district council intends to put the money, which it would have used to buy the land, towards the costs of contamination clearance and development works instead.

Following a recommendation from officers, Cllr Bennett agreed to enter into a 10-year lease agreement with the district council.