Emergency drainage work which has closed an East Sussex road has been extended

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said on Monday (June 30) that Butchers Lane, Guestling, would be closed for two days due to excavations taking place for emergency drainage works.

However, in an update today (Wednesday, July 2) the spokesperson added: “The emergency drainage works taking place on Butchers Lane, Guestling have been extended due to additional works needed. Further updates will be provided in due course. Thank you for your patience.”