East Sussex family in shock after mother dies 'in horrific circumstances'

Tributes have been paid to a mother-of-three who died in hospital after being found in a serious condition in her own home.

Emily Baldwin died on Saturday, April 1, having been rushed to hospital with serious injuries on Thursday (March 30) evening.

Emergency services were called to her house on Cowley Drive, Woodingdean, shortly before 5pm after concerns were raised about her welfare.

A 47-year-old man from Newhaven was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and released on bail with strict conditions while enquiries continue.

A JustGiving page has been set up by Lisa Rickett to raise money for Emily’s family, so they can do something in memory of their mum.

Lisa wrote: "As many of you may be aware, three children lost their mum Emily in the most horrific circumstances she was left for dead, found by her children and sadly lost her fight for life on Saturday 1st April.

"Her children, all 15 years & under spent their last day with her before they had to say goodbye - No child should have to go through this because of someone elses actions!”

So far, the page has raised more than £1,200, as police continued their investigations into the ‘cause of death’.

Lisa said on the JustGiving page: "I know no amount of money can change what's happened or bring their mum back but I'm hoping that with everyone’s generosity they could do something in the future in memory of their beautiful mum Emily.”

"I have permission from their amazing dad Jamie, who is currently trying to pick up the pieces for them and continue to be their rock whilst dealing with his own grief & trying to process what has happened.”