East Sussex farm attraction launches special promotion

Sharnfold Farm is enjoying a bumper summer season, so now it has decided to give something back to its community.

For everyone who books an annual membership during August, they will be given one month free - that's 13 months for the price of 12.

Donna Bull from The Family Parks Group - which owns Sharnfold - said: "It's a very busy time of the year for us, and we are delighted with our visitor numbers. So we thought, wouldn't it be nice to give something back to our customers, and we hope we have hit the right note with this offer.

"With this offer, there are a real savings, and that is our way of saying thank you to everyone who supports Sharnfold.

"Our farm is a fantastic blend of education, entertainment and interaction with nature. We're proud of what we have created since reopening on Good Friday after a winter break for the refurbishment."

