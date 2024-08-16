Sharnfold FarmSharnfold Farm
East Sussex farm attraction launches special promotion

By Andy Hemsley
Published 16th Aug 2024, 11:13 BST
An East Sussex Visitor Attraction is offering a special promotion during August as a thank you to its loyal customers.

Sharnfold Farm is enjoying a bumper summer season, so now it has decided to give something back to its community.

For everyone who books an annual membership during August, they will be given one month free - that's 13 months for the price of 12.

Donna Bull from The Family Parks Group - which owns Sharnfold - said: "It's a very busy time of the year for us, and we are delighted with our visitor numbers. So we thought, wouldn't it be nice to give something back to our customers, and we hope we have hit the right note with this offer.

"With this offer, there are a real savings, and that is our way of saying thank you to everyone who supports Sharnfold.

"Our farm is a fantastic blend of education, entertainment and interaction with nature. We're proud of what we have created since reopening on Good Friday after a winter break for the refurbishment."

