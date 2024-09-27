East Sussex Farm attraction offers free admission to local charities this weekend

And with sun forecast for the day there is still just time - just to claim your your free tickets.

Sharnfold - situated at Stone Cross between Hailsham and Eastbourne, decided to welcome charities and community organisations for the free day as a way of saying thank you after a busy summer season.

The response so far has been wonderful - there are some spaces left. Groups coming include local carers, a group supporting dads with their mental health, women going through cancer treatment and Ukrainian families who have moved to this country.

Donna Bull from The Family Parks Group - which owns Sharnfold - "We've had a bumper season, and this is our way of saying thank you. Please come along but you do have to pre-book so we can manage numbers."

Attractions include the farm trail, children's play area, meet the animals and so much more, set in the beautiful East Sussex countryside.

For a ticket email [email protected].

Have you read? In pictures: Beautiful Sussex garden wins national award

Have you read? Sussex warning over large hornets with painful sting that feed on honey bees

1 . Sharnfold Farm charity event Sharnfold Farm charity event Photo: supplied

2 . Sharnfold Farm charity event Sharnfold Farm charity event Photo: supplied