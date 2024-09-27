Sharnfold Farm charity eventSharnfold Farm charity event
Sharnfold Farm charity event

East Sussex Farm attraction offers free admission to local charities this weekend

By Andy Hemsley
Published 27th Sep 2024, 09:35 BST
More than 300 people from local charities and organisations will be enjoying a free day at Sharnfold Farm in East Sussex on Saturday.

And with sun forecast for the day there is still just time - just to claim your your free tickets.

Sharnfold - situated at Stone Cross between Hailsham and Eastbourne, decided to welcome charities and community organisations for the free day as a way of saying thank you after a busy summer season.

The response so far has been wonderful - there are some spaces left. Groups coming include local carers, a group supporting dads with their mental health, women going through cancer treatment and Ukrainian families who have moved to this country.

Donna Bull from The Family Parks Group - which owns Sharnfold - "We've had a bumper season, and this is our way of saying thank you. Please come along but you do have to pre-book so we can manage numbers."

Attractions include the farm trail, children's play area, meet the animals and so much more, set in the beautiful East Sussex countryside.

For a ticket email [email protected].

Have you read? In pictures: Beautiful Sussex garden wins national award

Have you read? Sussex warning over large hornets with painful sting that feed on honey bees

Sharnfold Farm charity event

1. Sharnfold Farm charity event

Sharnfold Farm charity event Photo: supplied

Sharnfold Farm charity event

2. Sharnfold Farm charity event

Sharnfold Farm charity event Photo: supplied

Sharnfold Farm charity event

3. Sharnfold Farm

Sharnfold Farm charity event Photo: supplied

Related topics:HailshamStone Cross