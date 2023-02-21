East Sussex farms beat thousands of businesses to be nominated for 'Rural Oscars’

Two East Sussex farms say they are ‘thrilled’ and ‘delighted’ to have been nominated for a regional rural business award.

Established in 1976, South Brockwells Farm is nestled in more than in over 300 acres of countryside, offering seasonal, local produce to customers all year round.

Hope Springs, in Chiddingly, and South Brockwells Farm in Little Horsted, have joined 18 other businesses from the South East in being nominated for Countryside Alliance Awards.

The awards, known as the ‘Rural Oscars’, celebrate rural businesses that go the extra mile, support their local economy and are the unsung heroes in every community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After thousands of nominations from across the country, the judges whittled down entries to the chosen finalists, splitting them across five categories in their regional finals.

Denise Taylor bought the four-acre land plot of land in Chiddingly two years, turning the ‘overgrown and neglected dumping ground’ into a small, sustainable holding for livestock.

Both business were nominated in the Rural Enterprise Champion category, alongside Nest Studios from Kent, and Alex Smith Guns in Hampshire.

Sarah Robinson, owner of South Brockwells, said: “We are thrilled to be nominated for this award alongside some good company in three excellent south east businesses. It's a very exciting times for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Established in 1976, the family-run farm is nestled in more than in over 300 acres of countryside, offering seasonal, local produce to customers all year round.

Sarah and her sister have also created a farm-based Education Centre and Mobile Farm, aimed at helping young people to re-engage in education through working with animals and on the land.

Asked about why she thought the farm was nominated, Sarah said: “I think its for our passion and enthusiasm. We have lost both our parents and both of them were passionate about the young, the countryside and teaching and learning. We’ve inherited that passion and boyish excitement.

“That excitement never leaves us. So I hope its the passion and the keanness to share, nurture and encourage the young. To be enable them to grow and fin their way whilst looking after our animals is brilliant.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hope Springs owner Denise Taylor also shared her joy with SussexWorld about the nomination.

Denise said: “I’m over the moon. I was so surprised. They [the Countryside Alliance] wrote to me directly and I didn't know anything about being nominated and then I find out we have made it to the final."

Denise bought the four-acre land plot of land in Chiddingly two years, turning the ‘overgrown and neglected dumping ground’ into a small, sustainable holding for livestock.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “It’s dramatically changed, people come here and can’t believe what we have done. It was a rubbish tip and a eye-sore. I think that's why I have been nominated, because it has made a difference.”

The businesses are judged on a range of criteria including their passion and commitment, sense of community, championing local food and the energy and diversity of their business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winners of each category will be chosen via a public vote and the victors will go on to represent the South East in the House of Lords at the national champions reception on Wednesday, May 17.