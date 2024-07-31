East Sussex fatal collision: Tributes paid to woman, 43, with 'infectious smile and kindness'
Anna Domagala, 43, was killed whilst walking home in Hove – around 12.20am – after celebrating England's victory against the Netherlands in the Euros on July 11.
Sussex Police said she was ‘hit by a vehicle’ travelling along Davigdor Road, near the Peacock Industrial Estate.
"Anna was treated at the scene by medical personnel, but was sadly pronounced deceased a short while later,” a police spokesperson added.
"A 28-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by driving a vehicle without insurance/ without a driving licence. He has since been released on bail while enquiries continue.”
Anna’s family and friends remembered her shining personality and positivity for life in a heartfelt tribute. They expressed how her inspiringly positive personality, generosity and caring ways will be forever missed.
The tribute read: "Anna was a brilliant friend who had a spirit that lightened everyone's day, and always made it a priority to look out for others.
“She had an infectious smile and kindness that shone through in life, and in the workplace, where she had a career in supporting those with educational needs.
"Anna was a gifted musician, she played guitar, and was in a band for a period of time and loved to experience life to the fullest.
"As an only child, Anna would spend a lot of time with her mum, and they had both recently travelled Italy together, exploring, and just appreciating one another's company.
"Her and her best friend would also take every opportunity to travel, go to shows, and take long walks, enjoying nature.
"Her presence is irreplaceable, and her spirit is unforgettable.
"She touched the lives of many, leaving a lasting impression that will be cherished and deeply missed.”
Police said Anna’s family and friends ‘ask for privacy at this incredibly difficult time’.
Witnesses or anyone with information about the collision, such as CCTV, dash cam or mobile phone footage, are asked to report it to police by emailing [email protected], or calling 101 quoting Operation Divan.