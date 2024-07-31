Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman, who died after a collision with a car whilst she was walking home in East Sussex, has been remembered as a ‘gifted musician’ who ‘had an infectious smile and kindness’.

Anna Domagala, 43, was killed whilst walking home in Hove – around 12.20am – after celebrating England's victory against the Netherlands in the Euros on July 11.

Sussex Police said she was ‘hit by a vehicle’ travelling along Davigdor Road, near the Peacock Industrial Estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Anna was treated at the scene by medical personnel, but was sadly pronounced deceased a short while later,” a police spokesperson added.

Anna Domagala, 43, was killed whilst walking home in Hove – around 12.20am – after celebrating England's victory against the Netherlands in the Euros on July 11. (Photo supplied by Sussex Police)

"A 28-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by driving a vehicle without insurance/ without a driving licence. He has since been released on bail while enquiries continue.”

Anna’s family and friends remembered her shining personality and positivity for life in a heartfelt tribute. They expressed how her inspiringly positive personality, generosity and caring ways will be forever missed.

The tribute read: "Anna was a brilliant friend who had a spirit that lightened everyone's day, and always made it a priority to look out for others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She had an infectious smile and kindness that shone through in life, and in the workplace, where she had a career in supporting those with educational needs.

A photo of Anna, from her recent holiday to Italy with her mum. (Photo supplied by Sussex Police)

"Anna was a gifted musician, she played guitar, and was in a band for a period of time and loved to experience life to the fullest.

"As an only child, Anna would spend a lot of time with her mum, and they had both recently travelled Italy together, exploring, and just appreciating one another's company.

"Her and her best friend would also take every opportunity to travel, go to shows, and take long walks, enjoying nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Her presence is irreplaceable, and her spirit is unforgettable.

"She touched the lives of many, leaving a lasting impression that will be cherished and deeply missed.”

Police said Anna’s family and friends ‘ask for privacy at this incredibly difficult time’.