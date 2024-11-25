Businesses in an East Sussex village will be ‘ruined’ and trade will be lost if council proposals to bring in parking charges go ahead.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of people have signed an online petition opposing the plans.

The proposals by Rother District Council involve making people pay to use the currently free car park in Ninfield Road, in Sidley, Bexhill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents and visitors to Sidley who have signed the petition commented on the plans.

Sidley High Street: Picture: Google Street View

David Torrance said: “It will ruin local businesses.”

Charles Stewart said: “Trading in Sidley is hard enough with limited footfall, and increasing the cost of driving there to customers, no matter how small, will have an impact on the numbers of people shopping and ultimately impacting the already struggling businesses.”

Anne Carey said: “It would be cruel to make Sidley car park chargeable. Do you want Sidley businesses to close down and make Sidley a ghost town? Sidley needs support, not neglect, which is what will happen.”

Councillor Sam Coleman, who represents Sidley at Rother District Council, launched the petition, which can be found at www.change.org/p/keep-sidley-car-park-free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Coleman pictured in Bexhill.

He said: “Sidley car park is important to local businesses, parents and residents. The car park being free is an essential factor in that it incentivises passing drivers to stop and use the businesses along Sidley High Street.

“As the main pick off and drop off point for parents at All Saints School, it is additionally key that this car park remains free, especially as Sidley is an area with high deprivation, according to the 2019 IMD (Index of Multiple Deprivation) and other demographic data.

“Rother District Council is under immense budgetary pressures, as all councils are, but adding payments in this car park would not generate much income for the council. The effect of car parking charges on local businesses and residents would lessen economic outcomes in the area, costing the council more in the long run.”

A spokesperson for Rother District Council said: “Rother District Council, like councils across the country, is facing significant pressures as costs and demand increases and funding from Central Government reduces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have some difficult choices to make as we continue to take steps to address the financial shortfall the council is facing.

“To raise more income to help fill our funding gap, we are currently consulting on proposals to add charges to our car parks where there is currently not a charge. However, no decisions will be made before the responses to the consultation have been received and we encourage people to have their say on the proposals by completing the consultation survey - https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/budget2025/.

“A decision on the proposals will be made by full council when it sets the budget in February 2025.”