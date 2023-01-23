East Sussex Fire and Rescue issue ice warning following reports of children playing on on frozen stretches

East Sussex Fire and Rescue have issued a warning about the dangers of ice after reports of children playing on frozen stretches.

The warning from the fire service came after reports of children playing on frozen ice in the Seaford area.

In a statement, East Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “Venturing onto frozen ponds, reservoirs, lakes and canals is extremely dangerous and can easily have fatal results.

“It might be tempting to walk or play on the frozen water but the ice can easily break.

“The temperature of the water is cold enough to take your breath away, which can easily lead to panic and drowning. The coldness can make your arms and legs numb which means you can't control them and can't swim.

"If a dog or other animal ventures onto the ice, or falls through it, do not go onto the ice to rescue it – you are likely to end up in the freezing water and unable to help the animal.

“Never throw sticks or balls onto the ice for your dog – keep them on a lead near frozen water. Over 50 per cent of ice related drownings involve the attempted rescue of a dog.

“Alcohol and open water can be a lethal combination – keep well away from the edge of open water if you have been drinking alcohol.