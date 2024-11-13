East Sussex Fire and Rescue move into new station following refurbishment
The new fire station in Brighton officially opened its doors for operation on Tuesday, November 12.
The Preston Circus Community Fire Station has opened after the service had been operating from a temporary location in Brighton.
Following the investment and refurbishment the new fire station now boasts upgrades including; new office spaces for improved coordination, rest pods for our firefighters to recharge between calls, , modern kitchen facilities to support our crews on long shifts and updated locker rooms for enhanced comfort and security.
A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue added: “We’re thrilled to be back, ready to serve our community with even greater efficiency.
“Once we’re moved in and settled, we can’t wait to open our doors—both virtually and in person—to show you the amazing transformation.”
