East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service celebrates milestone year with afternoon of history

On Thursday 4 July, past and present staff, special guests, dignitaries, Fire Authority members and volunteers attended a milestone celebration and afternoon of history commemorating East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) at Saltdean Lido.

Following the Local Government Act 1972, the three County Borough Brigades of Brighton, Eastbourne and Hastings merged with East Sussex Fire Brigade to form East Sussex County Fire Brigade on 1 April 1974.

Professional firefighting in East Sussex dates back much longer than 50 years, but this significant milestone brought about changes to enhance fire safety and the service provided to the communities of East Sussex.

During World War II, The Ocean Hotel in Saltdean was used by the Fire Service, later becoming the National Fire Service College with the pool at the Lido used as a water tank for training purposes until the end of the war.

On Thursday 4 July, past and present staff, special guests, dignitaries, Fire Authority members and volunteers attended a milestone celebration and afternoon of history commemorating East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) at Saltdean Lido in East Sussex. Picture: East Sussex Fire and Rescue

The hotel was also briefly the headquarters of the newly-formed East Sussex Fire Brigade in 1948 until the premises in King Henry's Road, Lewes were acquired.

In 2023, Firefighters returned for rescue training at Saltdean Lido for the first time since the war.

The event was made extra special to have Eric Whitaker attend, who was the Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of East Sussex Fire Brigade from 1970 to 1984, as he oversaw the change 50 years ago.

Speaker Peter Holland, Chief Inspector for the Crown Premises Fire Safety Inspectorate, and previously the Chief Fire and Rescue Adviser for the government, shared his family history with the Fire Service as well as the Lido when it was used as a National Fire Service College Training facility.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue's CFO Dawn Whittaker, previous CFOs Gary Walsh, Des Prichard and Eric Whitaker. Picture: ESFRS

Bruce Hoad, who has also made significant contributions to the Fire Service and is now a Past Master of the Worshipful Company of Firefighters, gave a speech about the history of the Service as well talking through some of the artefacts including the famous Harvey’s Brewery Firecracker Ale, as well as honouring those we have lost and those who proudly serve their communities today.

Station Manager Keith Morris and Rohan Jayasekera from Bexhill Museum attended to talk to guests about the Merryweather restoration project for the 1895 horse-drawn historic steam fire engine. In 1984, CFO Eric Whitaker agreed to loan the Merryweather to the Fire Service National Museum Trust, and ESFRS were very happy to bring the Merryweather back in County.

The Worshipful the Deputy Mayor of Telscombe Councillor Isobel Sharkey was in attendance as well as Chair and Members of the Fire Authority and previous Chief Fire Officers Des Prichard and Gary Walsh.

CFO Dawn Whittaker gave a special mention to Roger Easey who is in his 50th year of Service and Graham Wilton who was the first Retained Firefighter appointed following the amalgamation of the Brigades in 1974.

Mrs Whittaker said: “We are very proud of East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, and our rich history of serving the communities of East Sussex and Brighton and Hove. Our history is hugely important. It forms the strength of our roots and also, as leaders, we all have a duty and privilege to be custodians of it. I was thrilled to host the event and welcome guests to mark this important milestone and thank everyone for their participation and continued support of our Service.”