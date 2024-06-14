East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service respond after vote of no confidence
Firefighters in East Sussex had unanimously passed a motion of no confidence in the senior leadership team of East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, at a meeting of the East Sussex Fire Brigades Union brigade committee.
A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue said that the stance of the East Sussex Fire Brigades Union (FBU) Committee was ‘disappointing’ following the vote and confirmed that the service will not be striking.
The spokesperson said: “We have been notified that the East Sussex Fire Brigades Union (FBU) Committee have submitted a vote of no confidence in our Senior Leadership team.
“All fire and rescue services are under pressure to deliver change at a time when funding is increasingly stretched.
"As highlighted in the recently released HMICFRS State of Fire Report, fire and rescue services are experiencing many barriers to making the necessary changes.
“The Service has already prioritised and progressed key areas mentioned in the notice, and our staff have been working very hard over the last year, delivering change.
“The FBU stance is disappointing given its active involvement and engagement in this improvement work.
“We do appreciate that change and reform can be difficult for some.”
The service also maintained that it would ‘remain committed to providing an effective service and keeping the public safe.’
The spokesperson added: “We continue to exceed our attendance standards for responding to emergencies and “invest in activities to prevent emergencies from happening in the first place.
“We are changing the way we deliver operational training, and looking at how we continue to invest to ensure we are fit for future challenges.
“Our IT now allows us to review and process information provided by the public and our staff, in compliance with a raft of new legislation and to enhance public and firefighter safety.
“We consulted the public in 2020 on our changes to crewing and are implementing these changes, based on our understanding of the risks in the community.
“We remain committed to providing an effective service and keeping the public safe.
“We continue to ensure we can respond appropriately to the needs of our communities.”
