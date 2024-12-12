East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service welcome three new On-Call firefighters
The firefighters took part in a course which involved 14 days of intensive training, split over two weekends and a further two-week course.
The purpose of the course is to equip trainee firefighters with the ‘practical skills and underpinning knowledge to enable them to safely respond as a part of an operational response team within communities’.
A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “It takes a huge amount of commitment and effort to get this far. The firefighters should be proud of their achievements and will be an asset to the Service and their local communities.
“We wish them every success in their future career with East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.
“Special thanks to the families and friends of our new trainee firefighters who have helped and supported them during this process.
