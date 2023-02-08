A domestic abuse charity is working in partnership with East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

RISE and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) are working together to provide free fire safety support for people experiencing, or who have escaped, domestic abuse.

Last month (January 18) RISE welcomed a fire safety training session. This training included the basics of identifying a fire, common causes of fire, and general fire safety at home. The training also covered the potential dangers caused by hoarding and additional risks present for those experiencing domestic abuse and violence. RISE staff were pleased to hear about the option of home safety visits, from female officers, for survivors of domestic abuse.

A RISE spokesperson said: “It's fantastic that the service understands the additional risks that can be present for women experiencing domestic abuse, and that they can and will provide personalised support to our service users, reflecting their individual needs.”

RISE CEO Jo Gough said: “When someone is in the thick of trauma due to the abuse they have experienced, it can be impossible for them to hold onto practical ideas like keeping access and exits clear or going through a fire plan with a child. RISE is pleased to work in partnership with the team at East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service on this important issue, and to be able to provide this valuable training for our front-line teams so they can help keep survivors safe.”

Dawn Whittaker, Chief Fire Officer of ESFRS, said: "The work our prevention team and our crews do, to assist those who are at risk of fire in their homes, is vital. Prevention is always better than cure.

