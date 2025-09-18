East Sussex fire service hails ‘excellent progress’ on new engineering workshop in Newhaven

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service (ESFRS) has announced that ‘excellent progress’ is being made on a new engineering workshop in Newhaven.

ESFRS said the transformation is taking place at the redundant fire station on Fort Road.

An ESFRS spokesperson said: “We moved to our new Newhaven Community Fire Station in 2016 and the old Fort Road building has been used for a range of purposes since then.”

ESFRS said planning permission was granted to re-purpose the site into a new central engineering workshop, which will create a hub for the ESFRS engineering team across the country, while ‘offering resilience to the Blue Light partners’.

The spokesperson said: “Significant investment and hard work are powering ahead to deliver a modern and efficient new engineering workshop and upgraded office space, with the project on track for completion in March 2026.”

They said: “Since works began in January 2025, both the existing premises and the new workshop have seen excellent progress.”

A mechanical plant is now being installed across the ground floor and first-floor offices of the existing premises, and mechanical and electrical (M&E) services containment is nearing completion. ESFRS said final sections are now in place.

Ground beam works are complete for the engineering workshop, while the steel frame has been fully erected and signed off by the installation team.

ESFRS said: “This investment in Fort Road marks a major step forward in providing high-quality, purpose-built facilities for our engineering teams and wider organisation. It reflects our commitment to creating safer, more efficient, and future-ready working environments.”