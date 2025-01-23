East Sussex Fire Station hosts successful recruitment event
The event, organised by the Heathfield Fire Station’s dedicated crews on Saturday, January 18, aimed to engage local gym-goers as by offering them the chance to participate in Firefighter physical tests and learn about the rewarding role of being a Firefighter.
The approach proved effective, with nineteen potential recruits attending throughout the day. While most participants expressed an interest in joining Heathfield’s on-call team, others showed interest in other on-call locations and full-time (wholetime) positions.
Station Manager Trevor Funnell praised the collaboration, who said: “I am immensely proud of the team at Heathfield and grateful of Isenhurst Health Club’s support.
"The crew deserve full credit as they invested their time and effort into this collaboration, producing a successful, targeted, recruitment campaign”
For additional guidance and to explore careers with East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, visit: Careers | East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service
