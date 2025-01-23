East Sussex Fire Station hosts successful recruitment event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters from fire station in East Sussex hosted a successful recruitment event aimed to engage local gym-goers.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, organised by the Heathfield Fire Station’s dedicated crews on Saturday, January 18, aimed to engage local gym-goers as by offering them the chance to participate in Firefighter physical tests and learn about the rewarding role of being a Firefighter.

The approach proved effective, with nineteen potential recruits attending throughout the day. While most participants expressed an interest in joining Heathfield’s on-call team, others showed interest in other on-call locations and full-time (wholetime) positions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Station Manager Trevor Funnell praised the collaboration, who said: “I am immensely proud of the team at Heathfield and grateful of Isenhurst Health Club’s support.

The event, organised by the Heathfield Fire Station’s dedicated crews on Saturday, January 18, aimed to engage local gym-goers as by offering them the chance to participate in Firefighter physical tests and learn about the rewarding role of being a Firefighter. Picture: East Sussex Fire and Rescue

"The crew deserve full credit as they invested their time and effort into this collaboration, producing a successful, targeted, recruitment campaign”

For additional guidance and to explore careers with East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, visit: Careers | East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service