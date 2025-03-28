Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Part of a garage’s bid to open for 24 hours a day is due to go in front of Wealden councillors.

On Thursday (April 3), a Wealden District Council licensing panel is due to consider an application to vary a premises licence attached to Horam Service Station in Little London Road.

The variations, submitted by Prehybrid Limited, come as part of plans for the garage to begin operating for 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

While 24-hour opening does not by itself require a licence, the garage wants to carry out licensable activities while the business is open.

Horam Service Station. Pic: Contributed

Specifically, the garage is seeking permission to sell alcohol 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Currently, the garage is able to sell alcohol between 8am and 11pm from Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 10.30pm on Sundays.

The garage is also seeking permission to serve late night refreshments. Such permission covers the sale of hot foods and drinks between 11pm and 5am.

The council has received 11 letters of objection, most of which raised similar concerns about the proposals.

One of these neighbours, whose name is redacted in council papers, said: “The extended hours will likely lead to increased light pollution from the shop’s forecourt lighting. There will also be additional sound pollution from cars, customers congregating on the forecourt, engines revving and doors banging.

“These disturbances would severely affect my ability to rest and maintain a peaceful living environment. I believe customers buying alcohol or food on the forecourt could lead to them drinking the alcohol or eating the food on the forecourt and further disturbing my peace and safety.”

No objections have been raised by any responsible authorities, such as Sussex Police or the council’s own environmental health team.

Both objectors and the business will have the opportunity to share their views during the hearing before councillors make their decision.