East Sussex given £1.2 million Active Travel Fun to encourage residents to become more active

Walking, wheeling and cycling schemes in East Sussex have been given a £1.22 million boost thanks to Government funding.

East Sussex County Council has successfully applied for Active Travel England’s Active Travel Fund 4 to support schemes that encourage people to become more active and help reduce carbon emissions.

The capital funding, part of a £200 million national Active Travel Fund, will help develop initiatives to make it safer and easier for children to walk, wheel or cycle to school and support an improvement scheme in Eastbourne town centre.

Cllr Claire Dowling, the county council’s lead member for transport and environment, said: “I’m delighted that we have been able to secure this money for these important schemes.

“The funding will enable us to push forward with plans that will support residents in choosing more active ways to travel, as well as help to boost the economy, reduce carbon emissions and congestion, and improve air quality.”

Part of the funding will be used to develop the county’s School Street’s programme to identify measures to support walking, wheeling and cycling in the school neighbourhood.

The money will also support previously secured funding for a second phase of improvements for pedestrians in Eastbourne town centre.

