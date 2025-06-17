East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust appoints new CFO

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust has appointed a new Chief Financial Officer following ‘a comprehensive competitive process’.

Andrew Strevens joined the trust as interim CFO last month and ‘brings a wealth of experience’ from his extensive career in the NHS and his time in the private sector, according to the Trust.

Most recently, he served as Chief Integration Officer at Hampshire and Isle of Wight Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, where he led strategic integration efforts to enhance service delivery across community, mental health and learning disability services.

Prior to this, Mr Strevens was Chief Executive Officer at Solent NHS Trust from 2021, having stepped into the role of Acting Chief Executive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Andrew Strevens. Photo: East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust

Mr Strevens said: “I am delighted to be joining the trust on a permanent basis as I have already been massively impressed by the energy for delivering change and improvement, and for doing the best for our patients, when I’ve been out and about speaking to colleagues over the last several weeks.

“As an integrated trust the opportunities for us to wrap care around our communities and enable individuals to lead healthier lives are immense, which in turn will help us to deliver sustainable services.”

Jayne Black, Chief Executive Officer, added: “Andrew’s appointment as Chief Financial Officer is a tremendous gain. “His proven track record in financial leadership, strategic integration and commitment to improving patient outcomes make him an ideal fit to guide our financial strategy as we navigate the challenging time ahead.

"We look forward to his contribution to the leadership team and the Board.”

Mr Strevens’ NHS career began in 2009 as Head of Finance for Hampshire Primary Care Trust, followed by senior finance roles at Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust and NHS England South Region. Prior to joining the NHS, Andrew held senior positions at KPMG and then B&Q, where he served as Financial Controller in its Southampton head office.