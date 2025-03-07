East Sussex Highways says it has been 'hard at work' repairing kerbs and a pothole in Hastings.

A statement on its Facebook page reads: "We’ve been hard at work on Upper Crown Lane in #Hastings, repairing kerbs and a pothole. Once complete, it was great to see some positive feedback from the local residents - 'The end result is great. The standard of workmanship is good. Would you please pass on residents' thanks and ask that the workers’ skills are recognised'."

However, people who commented on the Facebook post were less impressed and poked fun at the post.

One wrote: “A perfect repair on a road to nowhere. Makes sense! Only 765,456 more holes in Hastings to complete!”

A commenter joked: “Just high fived and hugged my postman for delivering a letter as the standard was impeccable! Surely this post is just aimed at winding people up?”

And another added: “Surely this post is a joke, have you seen the state of Hastings roads? They are a disgrace go and have a look at Devonshire road for a start.”

What do you think? Submit your pictures of Hastings’ worst pothole here.

