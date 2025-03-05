Homes in East Sussex have been left without water today (Wednesday, March 5) due to a burst main.

South East Water said it is ‘working around the clock’ to fix the ‘complex’ burst water main in Lancing Way, Polegate.

The water provider has apologised to residents impacted by the outage which appears to be affecting households across Polegate and Eastbourne.

South East Water’s AquaAlerta states: “We're currently working around the clock to fix a burst main on our network which is causing the supply issues.

Homes in Polegate have been left without water today. Picture by Sean Gallup/Getty Images

"This is proving to be quite complex so we can't give you an estimated completion time at the moment.

“We know how disruptive it is to be without water and we're doing everything we can to get you up and running as soon as possible.”

Part of Wannock Road, near Paddock Gardens and Lancing Way, is closed, according to AA Traffic News.

South East Water has been approached for further comment.