East Sussex hospice invites residents to remember loved ones this Christmas

An East Sussex hospice has invited residents to remember loved ones at one of its services this festive period.

On Sunday, November 27, St Wilfrid’s Hospice began its annual Lights of Love event at St John’s Church in Eastbourne.

This was the first of eight remembrance services that will take place across the hospice’s catchment area. With a mix of readings and music, these services are an opportunity for people to come together and remember loved ones. All are free to attend and everyone is welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday, December 6, at 7pm there will be a service at Union Church in Heathfield and at St Leonard’s Church in Seaford. The following day there will be a service at 7pm at Holy Cross Church in Uckfield.

Lights of Love 2021. Picture from St Wilfrid's and Steve Blundell

Advertisement Hide Ad

Services will also be held on Thursday, December 8, at Hailsham Parish Church and on Monday, December 12, at St George’s Church in Polegate. Both services will start at 7pm.

Services are also taking place at St Wilfrid’s Hospice in Eastbourne at 5pm on Sunday, December 11, and at 6pm on Wednesday, December 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson from the hospice said: “There is still time to dedicate a star on the hospice’s tree to a loved one who has died. To dedicate a star the hospice is asking for a donation, which you can make by visiting stwhospice.org/lightsoflove. If you are unable to donate but would still like to dedicate a star, please contact [email protected]”

This year the Lights of Love event has been sponsored by Hastings Direct.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lights of Love 2021. Picture from St Wilfrid's Hospice and Steve Blundell

The hospice offers end of life care to people in Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield and the surrounding areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ THIS: