East Sussex hospitals’ parking teams honoured after ensuring safer car parks for over 20 years
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Park Mark is awarded to parking facilities that pass a rigorous risk assessment conducted by the police and the British Parking Association. The assessments include management and maintenance of the facilities and ensuring that there are appropriate levels of surveillance, lighting, signage and cleanliness.
These criteria are known to reduce the opportunity for crime and create a safer environment for the motorist and their vehicle.
Linda Page from the British Parking Association said: “Thank you for your ongoing support and commitment to the Safer Parking Scheme over the last 20 years.
“We recognise that it takes hard work and dedication to continually meet the standards set by the Safer Parking Scheme; reducing crime and the fear of crime, as well as ensuring your facilities offer the best experience for your customers. Congratulations on being part of this very exclusive group of members and thank you for being part of our success!”
Adam Oxley, Security and Parking Manager, said: “It’s very impressive that our parking and security teams have managed to maintain this prestigious award over the last 20 years, and I would like to thank them for all of their hard work and dedication.
“We know how important it is that we provide a safe and secure environment for our colleagues, patients and visitors when using our car parks and maintaining this award is testament to all of their efforts.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.