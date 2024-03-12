The Port Hotel in Eastbourne has featured in a colour supplement naming the UK’s 100 best hotels, published by the Sunday Times.

The hotel was praised for its décor as well as its sea view and dog friendly options and the hotel ranked the 22nd best hotel in the entirety of the UK.

The write-up in the Sunday Times stated: “The matt-black painted exterior sets the tone at this design-led boutique spot on the seafront in Eastbourne. It’s not like the other old-fashioned Victorian townhouses and hotels it neighbours, because inside it’s a Scandi dream with a muted colour scheme, pale wood furniture and lots of natural light.

"The reception has a cosy marble fireplace, monochrome objects d’art, chess and backgammon sets and cream Rico lounge chairs and sofas.

"A rotating collection of framed prints (sometimes local artists, sometimes tied to a nearby exhibition) give a real sense of place. Stylish rooms are split between sea and town views — bar the few family-friendly and dog-friendly options on the lower-ground floor.”

The hotel was also named as one of the ‘best beach hotels in the UK for summer 2024’ by Good Housekeeping.

It was praised for its ‘calming vibe, with neutral and pastel hues throughout’ as well as its ‘minimalist, statement decor.’

The hotel was also praised by Good Housekeeping for attracting a diverse range of guests including ‘the multi-generation crowd, couples who have been holidaying in Eastbourne for decades and young staycationers.’

Port Hotel, Eastbourne

