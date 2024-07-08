The Times has revealed its 28 favourite boutique hotels by the beach across the UK – with hotels in Eastbourne and Camber making the list.
At number 17 in the list is Port – in Royal Parade, Eastbourne – which has been named the ‘best for a boutique stay’.
According to The Times, the renovated Victorian townhouse, which opened in 2021, has ‘injected a dose of Scandi-tinged cool’ to the promenade.
The article reads: "Soothing slatted-wood panelling and pastel artworks characterise the interiors, leading to speckled terrazzo bathrooms and beige-blue rooms with Hypnos mattresses, Nespresso machines and power showers.
"The waterfront restaurant is all about local food, from Sunday roasts of Sussex wagyu to best-of-the-county cheeseboards, while local gins, craft beers and sparkling wines dominate the upmarket bar menu.
"Raved-about staff are always ready, be it with a local tip, kit for newborn guests or special-occasion treats.”
Meanwhile, The Gallivant – in New Lydd Road, Camber – follows at number 20 in the list, and earned the title of ‘best for coastal luxury’.
The article reads: “The Gallivant’s location, right across the road from the golden stretch of Camber Sands beach, near Rye in East Sussex, means you can reap the healthy benefits of a sea dip before warming up in your room.
"Freestanding tubs and rain showers, plus luxurious Bamford products, bring a spa feel, while towering headboards and colourful statement lamps add to the cosy coastal-chic interiors.
"The Bamford cabin, a stylish shed-like treatment room in the gardens, is a serene spot for a de-stressing massage or brightening facial.
"On a sunny day, sitting in the garden soaking up vitamin D with a herbal tea can feel better than a sauna or steam room ever would.
"Excellent food and drink (including Sussex wines) make this a relaxing adults-only escape with uninterrupted peaceful mealtimes. The big question: a long lie-in or the daily morning yoga class?”
Both hotels have been awarded many accolades and have appeared in several other publications, including Conde Nast, The Guardian, and the Daily Telegraph.
