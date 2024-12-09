Plans for a housing development in Ninfield are set to go in front of Wealden councillors.

On Thursday (December 12), Wealden District Council’s planning committee south is due to consider outline proposals to build up to 24 homes on land to the west of Bexhill Road.

While recommended for approval, the proposals have seen strong opposition from Ninfield Parish, which argues the scheme would be in conflict with the village’s emerging neighbourhood plan.

In a statement submitted in response to the scheme, a spokesman for the parish council said: “The emerging neighbourhood plan for Ninfield, which now has a final report from the examiner confirms that the plan meets the basic conditions and can proceed to referendum. The proposed development is contrary to the Ninfield Neighbourhood Development Plan.

An illustrative plan for the development in Ninfield Road. Image credit: George and James Architects.

“Furthermore, the parish council considers that the cumulative impact of development upon the village is detrimental to the wellbeing of the current residents due to the considerable pressure on village facilities from already approved applications and that this is a material consideration.

“Development already approved within the village, will deliver in excess of 200 net additional dwellings, the proposed development would therefore be of very limited benefit to the growth and vitality and in particular the dwellings are of a size that is already identified by Wealden District Council as dominant in the village and not serving any housing need.”

The parish council has also raised concerns about the development’s impact on the character of the area and cast doubt on the site being a ‘sustainable’ location for development. The parish council also went on to note how the village already faces low water pressure in several areas and said further development could exacerbate this issue.

Similar concerns have been raised by a number of village residents through individual objections.

But these concerns are not judged to be sufficient grounds for refusal by Wealden planning officers.

In a report to the committee, a council planning spokesman said: “No significant or demonstrable harm arising from the proposed development has been identified.

“The Highways Authority are satisfied that an appropriate access can be provided into the site, and the quantum of development, which has been reduced from the originally submitted scheme can be satisfactorily accommodated on the site.

“Subject to the imposition of conditions and the completion of a S106 agreement to secure the necessary and justifiable infrastructure works, contributions and affordable housing as recommended at the front of this report the proposal accords with the development plan as a whole and there are no other material considerations that indicate consent should be withheld.”

In making this recommendation, officers note how a neighbouring site (known as “land off Bexhill Road, Ninfield”) already has both outline and reserved matters planning permission for 65 homes.

Due to its proximity to this previously agreed development, officers say the scheme can benefit from some of its neighbour’s travel measures (specifically the installation of new bus stops). This comes with the caveat that the scheme would have to provide the measures itself if the other development is not built out.

For further information see application reference WD/2024/1034/MAO on the Wealden District Council website.