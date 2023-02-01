East Sussex industrial estate to be 'transformed' into riverside neighbourhood

Plans have been revealed to transform a Lewes industrial estate into a new riverside neighbourhood.

Real estate developer Human Nature submitted a planning application to the South Downs National Park Authority for a mixed-use development in the Phoenix Industrial Estate, comprising 700 homes.

Human Nature say these plans will provide much-needed homes, jobs and apprenticeships, as well as as a public space for the town.

Human Nature Founder & CEO Jonathan Smales said: “The people of Lewes are very familiar with the story of the Phoenix site, which has been left to decline for two decades now – it’s finally time to bring it back to life.

"We see this as an extraordinary opportunity to do something different, to create a neighbourhood that truly captures the radical spirit of this great town.

“This development will be among the most sustainable anywhere, but, first and foremost, it’s about the good it can do for Lewes.

"That means providing desperately needed homes, at a range of different sizes, price points and types, as well as somewhere for local young people to live, work and play.”

The houses are mostly one, two and three bedroom apartments, with 210 policy compliant affordable homes, including Lewes Low Cost Homes, designed to address the shortage of this accommodation in the town.

Human Nature say the affordable homes will be available first to people who have a family connection with the town of Lewes.

The neighbourhood will also contain a new state-of-the-art home for Foundry Healthcare and strategic flood defences for the site and Pells area, designed to protect against a one in 100 year flood event, plus an allowance for climate change.

A new river walk will open up the Ouse to Lewes and span the full length of the site, connecting to a raised garden, the Belvedere, in the centre.

The neighbourhood’s civic centre will be the Foundry Yards, one of new six public squares, built around repurposed industrial structures that were once part of the Phoenix Ironworks, comprising a community canteen serving seasonal low-cost food, event hall, taproom and creative makers’ space.

Smales added: “The Phoenix will be for everyone. Not just those who live or work here, but all those who pass through – whether that’s wandering along the river walk or sitting in the Foundry Yards, visiting the new taproom or eating locally sourced, low-cost food from a new community canteen.”

Human Nature say the plan will act as an exemplar for sustainable developments, through the planned reuse and repurposing of existing materials and the building of highly efficient homes.

According to the developer, those who live on the Phoenix, heating bills will be reduced by 80% thanks to highly efficient buildings, with additional utility savings of 10-20% thanks to a data-led renewable energy grid.

The site has been subject to previous failed attempts to develop it.

The previous scheme, the ‘North Street Quarter brought forward by Santon, was widely considered to be financially unviable due to the ratio between low housing numbers and very high infrastructure costs.