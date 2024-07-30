Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An East Sussex man delighted friends and family by ‘popping the question’ to his long-term girlfriend at his graduation.

Joe Walters, 23, from Peacehaven, graduated from Bath Spa University with a degree in Sociology on Monday, July 22.

He proposed to Emily Hunt, 22, while dressed in his graduation cap and gown at ‘Gradstock’, the university’s after-graduation party in Bath Recreation ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe told the Sussex Express: “I wasn't exactly nervous for it to be a ‘no’ but I was nervous as to what to say and, obviously, in front of all of our friends and my family it was quite intimidating, but in a good way. It gave me no option to chicken out of it.”

Joe Walters from Peacehaven proposed to Emily Hunt from Uckfield at Bath Spa University's after-graduation party on Monday, July 22. Photo: Niklas Aarre

Emily, from Uckfield, had graduated from Bath Spa University in 2023 with a degree in Dance and said she had no idea Joe was planning to propose.

She said: “I was shocked but very happy and it was a very easy ‘yes’. I knew it was going to happen at some point but I was just so shocked it happened then.”

The couple have been together since meeting in Lewes at what was then Sussex Downs College in 2018. Emily said Joe had always said he would propose at graduation but Emily assumed he meant hers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Walters from Peacehaven proposed to Emily Hunt from Uckfield at Bath Spa University's after-graduation party on Monday, July 22. Photo: Niklas Aarre

Joe said: “I was so happy we got to do that in front of all of our close friends. It felt like it was extra special because we got to share it with everyone who helped us get through uni. It felt like a day of celebration for everyone. Even from first year we were known as being like the long-term couple, the ‘mum and dad’ of the group.”

Friends and family filmed the engagement proposal and Emily uploaded the footage to TikTok where it was viewed by more than 250,000 people. Emily and Joe were amazed to receive well-wishes from strangers across the globe.

The couple are now planning to stay in Bath, maybe for another year, but Emily said: “At some point we'll probably move back to Sussex when we’ve kind of settled down and stuff.”

They say they are hoping to get married in the next couple of years, possibly in the summer of 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Walters from Peacehaven proposed to Emily Hunt from Uckfield at Bath Spa University's after-graduation party on Monday, July 22. Photo: Niklas Aarre

Joe said he proposed to Emily with a ring that had belonged to his great grandmother, which had been passed on to his grandma who lives in Spain with his grandad.

He said: “About a month ago when we were in Spain my grandma pulled me aside and said that my youngest brother had said I wanted to propose at graduation, but there was no way I’d be able to afford a ring. She came up and showed me all of hers and let me pick one out that she thought Emily would like.”