Sussex Police issued an appeal on social media this morning (Monday, June 10).

This read: “Have you seen Andrew who has been reported missing from the Tonbridge Road area of Pembury?

“The 38-year-old from Lewes was last seen in Pembury in Kent at 8am on Thursday, June 6.

“Officers are concerned for his welfare.

“Andrew is described as being of light build with light brown hair and was last seen wearing a dark chequered shirt and a blue and yellow cap.”

Anyone who sees Andrew is urged to contact Sussex Police on 01273 470101 and quote serial 140 of 06/06.