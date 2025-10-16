After an assault left a woman in East Sussex with a serious facial injury, a man has been sentenced.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from Sussex Police read: “On July 15, 2023, a call to police reported that a man had punched a woman in the face as well as damaged property at an address in Cross in Hand, Heathfield.

"The assault left the victim with a broken nose, and also with damage caused to her teeth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Police attended, and a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm.

A man has been sentenced after an assault in Heathfield, East Sussex.

"On July 4, 2024, William Bennett, 35, of Heathfield Road in Five Ashes, was charged with three counts of assault, two of intentional strangulation, two of criminal damage, and one of engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour.

"He was released on court bail ahead of further hearings, and proceeded to plead not guilty.

“As his trial began on August 4, Bennett changed his plea to guilty in regard to a charge of criminal damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The four day trial continued, and Bennett was also found guilty of causing actual bodily harm. He was then bailed to await his sentencing.

"Bennett appeared at Hove Crown Court on October 10, where he was handed a 10 year restraining order against the victim and ordered to undertake rehabilitative activities. He also received an 18 month prison sentence, suspended for two years and was fined £3000.

PC Caden Miles said, "No one should ever have to experience violence.

"Together with PC Clare Denny, we worked diligently to gather evidence, secure charges, and bring the case before the court, while providing ongoing support to the victim throughout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We welcome the positive outcome and hope it brings them a sense of closure.

"We are committed to investigating every report of violence with diligence and determination, supporting victims and holding offenders to account wherever possible.

"If you or someone you know may be experiencing domestic abuse, you can make a Clare’s Law request online to find out if a current or former partner has a history of abusive behaviour.”

Police added that more information can be found at: Clare's Law - Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme (DVDS) | on the Sussex Police website