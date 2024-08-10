Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A mother of two who suffered a cardiac arrest while at a fitness class has thanked the paramedics who helped to save her life.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Molly Potter, 26, from Polegate, was at a kickboxing class with her husband and sister, in November 2021, when she collapsed to the floor in cardiac arrest.

Her next memory was waking up from a coma two weeks later in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Eastbourne District General Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Molly was discharged more than a month later on Christmas Eve. Her husband, Colin, said it was ‘truly magical’ to be able to spend Christmas Day together as a family.

Molly with the paramedics who saved her life. Photo: SECAmb

More than two years after the incident, Molly felt ready to learn more about what happened on the evening of her collapse and visited South East Coast Ambulance Service’s (SECAmb) Make Ready Centre in Polegate.

She and her husband met with resource dispatcher Elena Rogers, paramedics Ricky Braiden, Henry Seymour and Eleanor Reed, and operational team leader Nicola Barnes – all of whom helped Molly on the evening of her cardiac arrest.

The five ambulance service colleagues who met with Molly and Colin were able to share some insights into the quick decisions they to stabilise her breathing and get her to hospital as quickly as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Molly said: “It meant so much to me to be able to meet the crew who helped save my life.

"I now feel like I can close this chapter of my book. I cannot thank them enough.”

Since the incident Molly has joined various survivor groups and has returned to work. She also ran a 10K race just nine months after being discharged to raise money for the ICU where she spent time following her collapse, and works for local charity You Raise Me Up, which supports bereaved families.

Eleanor added: “I frequently visited Molly in the intensive care unit when I was at the hospital to see how she was doing, and so it was brilliant to be able to sit in front of her and her family to hear more about her journey to recovery.

"I’m so thankful that she is doing well.”

The kickboxing class, where Molly suffered the cardiac arrest, now has a community defibrillator on site.