East Sussex named best destination for camping in the South East
Th annual Campsites.co.uk Camping and Glamping awards highlight the best camping, glamping, and touring sites across the UK, celebrating those who have gone above and beyond for outdoor enthusiasts throughout the year.
The awards span various categories, including ‘Best Campsite’, ‘Best Glamping Site’ and ‘Most Unique Site’. Other specific categories include ‘Greener Site Award’ and ‘Best Coastal Campsite’.
The awards also spotlight the 'Best Budget Campsite', which proves that unforgettable camping memories don’t need to come with a price tag.
Beech Estate Campsite in Battle took home the Best Campsite in the South East.
Other East Sussex winners included Hale Farm Campsite, Chiddingly who took home runner up of Best Campsite in the South East. Wheatfields Luxury Glamping in Rye were also named runner up of Best Glamping Site in the South East.