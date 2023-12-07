East Sussex has been named as the best place to go camping in the South East at an awards ceremony.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Th annual Campsites.co.uk Camping and Glamping awards highlight the best camping, glamping, and touring sites across the UK, celebrating those who have gone above and beyond for outdoor enthusiasts throughout the year.

The awards span various categories, including ‘Best Campsite’, ‘Best Glamping Site’ and ‘Most Unique Site’. Other specific categories include ‘Greener Site Award’ and ‘Best Coastal Campsite’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards also spotlight the 'Best Budget Campsite', which proves that unforgettable camping memories don’t need to come with a price tag.

East Sussex has been named as the best place to go camping in the South East at an awards ceremony. Picture: Beech Estate Campsite

Beech Estate Campsite in Battle took home the Best Campsite in the South East.