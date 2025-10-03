East Sussex NHS Trust celebrate graduation of  Project Search programme students

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust has celebrated the graduations of Project Search programme students.

The trust celebrated the graduation of interns from East Sussex College, Eastbourne Campus, who had completed the Project Search programme for the academic year 2024/2025.

Stacey Bolingbroke, People Wellbeing and Engagement Manager and trust Business Liaison for Project Search, said: “The interns are truly amazing, and the graduation event really celebrated their dedication and invaluable support. It was their time to shine, and the occasion was about recognising and honouring the interns achievements. The event was also a testament to the collaborative spirit and dedication of everyone involved. Thank you to all who attended, from the interns, their families, friends, carers, college colleagues to trust colleagues”.

Steve Aumayer, Deputy CEO and Chief People Officer, said: “It’s wonderful to hear your experiences and aspirations you really are a tremendous asset to the trust. Your enthusiasm, engagement, and willingness to help have made a real difference, not just to your peers and colleagues, but ultimately to the patients we all serve. Even if you don’t work directly with patients, every role here has a vital link to patient care, and your contributions matter deeply. We thank each and every one of you for your hard work and participation. You should be immensely proud of the impact you have made.”