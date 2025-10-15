East Sussex NHS Trust celebrates long service volunteers at East Sussex hospitals

The East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust has celebrated long service volunteers at its hospitals across the county.

Volunteer service recognised this year by the trust ranged from five years to 45 years.

There were a total of 32 awardeest who have provided between them a total of 380 years’ service, a spokesperson for the trust said.

A spokesperson for the Trust added: “We have proudly celebrated their extraordinary commitment from Rye to Conquest to Bexhill and Eastbourne.

The long-serving volunteers at Eastbourne DGH Picture: East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust

"Whether greeting patients at reception, supporting families through difficult moments in the Emergency Department, lending a listening ear on the ward, helping take the pressure off staff through completing basic admin tasks or lifting patients’ spirits through conversation and music on hospital radio, long-serving volunteers bring more than just time, they bring heart.

"They also model the values we strive to embed across our organisation: kindness, inclusivity and integrity and are an inspiration to our newly ‘arrived’ volunteers.”

The Trust’s Voluntary Services team who co-ordinate and support the volunteers added: “These annual events afford the Trust and our team the opportunity to celebrate and recognise the value volunteers bring cross site. It is really important to recognise the community of support this team provide every day to our hospitals, the staff, and patients.

“Long service isn’t just about the past – it’s a foundation for the future. To every volunteer, ‘thank you!’ You are not just part of our team, you are part of this Trust’s story.”