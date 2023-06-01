The overdue item, Havelok The Warrior by Ian Serraillier, was due to be returned to Hastings Library on April 14, 1975.

The county council said was the longest overdue book to be returned after hundreds of overdue items were returned to East Sussex libraries during a recent seven-week amnesty.

East Sussex County Council said during the amnesty, which ran from Monday, February 13 to Friday, March 31, more than 750 lost books were returned and 240 of those previously lost books were re-loaned out to new customers.

The front cover of the book borrowed from Hastings Library in 1975

A spokesperson said: “Residents were asked to scour their homes to see if they had any overdue titles, with fines waived by the library service for any books returned during the amnesty period.

“The longest overdue item returned was due back in April 1975. Havelok The Warrior by Ian Serraillier was taken out from Hastings library 48 years ago and should have been returned by April 14, 1975.”

Cllr Claire Dowling, lead member for transport and environment at East Sussex County Council, said: “It’s wonderful to see these books returned to our libraries, and I would like to thank our residents for searching out any overdue items and for taking the time to return them to us.

“Unfortunately, every year nearly 5,000 books fail to be returned to East Sussex libraries. The amnesty has seen many lost books return to our library shelves so books lovers can enjoy them once again.”

The inside front cover

The county council said to avoid any future overdue fines, people are reminded that items can be returned to any East Sussex library, not just the one they were borrowed from, and that most libraries have drop boxes for out-of-hours returns.