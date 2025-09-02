East Sussex parishioners to have a say on new community centre

Hadlow Down parishioners have the opportunity to determine whether a new community centre should be built to serve the village.

They are asked to 'have their say' on how a new centre could be funded.

The poll takes place between 3pm-9pm on Tuesday, September 9, in the Village Hall, Hut Lane.

If it goes ahead, the Community Centre would become 'a vibrant hub where people can gather, create and celebrate. It will provide a space for all ages, home to activities such as crafting classes, fitness sessions or simply coffee mornings,' according to literature and information on the Parish Council website and Facebook page.

Campaigning for the hall, organisers say: "Together we can create a community space that reflects our collective passion and creativity, where everyone feels welcome and valued."

In order to carry weight and lead to a decision the poll must reflect the views of 20-per-cent of village residents or more. About 700 people live in Hadlow Down.

There are implications with regard to the parish precept element of council tax, but Parish Council chair, Michael Lunn states: "People might say it represents an uplift in Council Tax. This would be the equivalent of one cup of coffee per month for a Band D household. We need seed-funding leverage to gain financial support."

Potential grants are set to help fund the scheme. Michael says: "If this does not go ahead then the money will be headed off to Hastings or Brighton.

He noted there has been some opposition to the proposal but stated: "Some objectors do not even live in the village. People moan to us that there is no infrastructure. Well here's their opportunity to create something that will benefit not just them, but their children and grandchildren. To deny them the right would be a missed opportunity. In a spread-out and rural community like Hadlow Down, it's even more important to have a 'hub' to serve community groups."

However, he notes: "If people do not want it then all they have to do is say so. As a Parish Council we have no need to do this but I have chosen to give residents the right to approve the project or say no. I think that is fair."