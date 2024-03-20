East Sussex parking charges set to increase
On April 2, on-street parking charges across the county will increase by between five and 95 pence, while permits will rise by up to £10 a year for residents.
Councillor Claire Dowling, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport and environment, said: “These increases, only the second in 14 years, are necessary to cover increased costs to the council of running parking schemes.
“As well as covering rising costs, the increases help to influence driver behaviour and encourage people to consider alternative forms of transport.
“Slightly higher on street parking charges can also help encourage motorists to use town centre car parks, leaving on street spaces for shorter stays and increasing the turnover of spaces, leading to greater footfall and benefiting the local economy.”
The news comes amid concerns over the removal of pay and display machines in East Sussex, which an Eastbourne non-profit said will have a ‘detrimental effect’ on people wanting to visit the town.
71 of 140 parking meters in Eastbourne are set to be removed, according to Gaynor Sedgwick, Friends of Eastbourne Seafront chair, while more than 50 machines could be removed in Hastings and Rother if council proposals go ahead.
In Lewes, Eastbourne and Hastings, permits continue to be based on CO2 emissions with owners of less environmentally friendly vehicles paying slightly more.
Income from parking schemes pays for the management, enforcement, and maintenance of those schemes, with surplus reinvested in local transport improvements.
The increased charges were approved by full council last month as part of the 2024/25 budget setting process.
For more information, visit: www.eastsussex.gov.uk/parking/guides-and-reports/annual-reports.