Residents in Lewes still remain concerned that a 700-home development will lead to the mass removal of local trees, despite recent changes to the proposals.

Last week, Human Nature submitted changes to the South Downs National Park Authority for their redevelopment of the North Street Industrial Estate and Springman House, following a public consultation period.

The changes predominately focused on creating the opportunity to retain more of the existing trees, following a heavy backlash over the initial plans to cut down most of the woodland on the estate and along the Phoneix Causeway.

Anna Silversti, who started a petition opposing this development which amassed more than 85,000 signatures, says Human Nature’s alterations bring ‘no real changes’ to the fate of the trees in the area.

She explained to SussexWorld: “I have checked with the planning authority and they have confirmed that, as per the new plans submitted by Human Nature, the TPO trees on the north side of the Causeway are still being felled (including the ones near Green Wall).

"The new plans also show that the multi storey car park will be built along the line of the trees. Bus lay-bys will involve removal of the remaining trees. So no real change to the fate of the trees on the Causeway as things stand I am very much afraid.”

The developer's main changes include the relocation of the Health Centre and greater space between the proposed new buildings and Pells Pool.

It also includes a new feasibility study for retaining trees. This will be undertaken at the detailed design stage of buildings, ensuring that ‘every tree is assessed carefully and accounted for’.

However, Anna believes the study comes too late in the development process.

She said: “The Causeway trees will be the first thing to go in Phase 1 when the developer opens an access road into the development and prior to the construction of the multi storey car park. Therefore a feasibility study should be produced now.

"The petition, which has now been signed by over 87,000 people, asks why Human Nature are not keeping to the terms of the Tree Preservation Order. The Order allows them for an entrance road in a section of the Causeway that is just a fraction further down than their plan. We still don’t have an answer.”

All the trees along the Phoenix Causeway are covered by Tree Preservation Orders (TPOs), which is applied to protect trees which bring significant amenity benefit to the local area.

However, TPOs can be overridden by a planning application if the relevant authority agrees.

Human Nature says the protected trees on the Causeway are now being treated differently due to a design code, which is legally binding.

The code provides more protection to the trees than in the previous plan and states 'where possible existing trees should be retained, unless the tree would not be viable.’