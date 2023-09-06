East Sussex petition maker sees 'no real change' as fears remain over tree removal for potential 700-home development
and live on Freeview channel 276
Last week, Human Nature submitted changes to the South Downs National Park Authority for their redevelopment of the North Street Industrial Estate, following a public consultation period.
The changes predominately focused on creating the opportunity to retain more of the existing trees, following criticism over the initial plans to cut down most of the trees on the estate and along the Phoneix Causeway.
Anna Silversti, who started a petition opposing this development which amassed more than 85,000 signatures, says Human Nature’s alterations bring ‘no real changes’ to the fate of the trees in the area.
She explained to SussexWorld: “I have checked with the planning authority and they have confirmed that, as per the new plans submitted by Human Nature, the TPO trees on the north side of the Causeway are still being felled (including the ones near Green Wall).
"The new plans also show that the multi storey car park will be built along the line of the trees. Bus lay-bys will involve removal of the remaining trees. So no real change to the fate of the trees on the Causeway as things stand I am very much afraid.”
The developer's main changes include the relocation of the Health Centre and greater space between the proposed new buildings and Pells Pool.
It also includes a new feasibility study for retaining trees. This will be undertaken at the detailed design stage of buildings, ensuring that ‘every tree is assessed carefully and accounted for’.
However, Anna believes the study comes too late in the development process.
She said: “The Causeway trees will be the first thing to go in Phase 1 when the developer opens an access road into the development and prior to the construction of the multi storey car park. Therefore a feasibility study should be produced now.
"The petition, which has now been signed by over 87,000 people, asks why Human Nature are not keeping to the terms of the Tree Preservation Order. The Order allows them for an entrance road in a section of the Causeway that is just a fraction further down than their plan. We still don’t have an answer.”
HAVE YOU READ THIS?
Human Nature says the protected trees on the Causeway are now being treated differently due to a design code, which is legally binding.
The code provides more protection to the trees than in the previous plan and states 'where possible existing trees should be retained, unless the tree would not be viable.’
The developer has also stressed that Human Nature will be planting far more trees than will be removed (the Biodiversity Net Gain is 39%, evidence of widespread greening) during the project.
Jonathan Smales, founder & CEO of Human Nature, said: "Human Nature has listened carefully to what people have said, in comments through the formal consultation as well as in individual meetings, and we will continue to listen. We have made improvements to our masterplan and designs as a result, providing more protection to existing trees and giving stronger assurances that new trees will be planted throughout the development. We are grateful to everyone who has commented and made their views known, and we will continue to work with local groups and experts as our plans develop."As a result, we have moved back the western most building on the Causeway and have moved the kiosk and public toilet into the new health centre, to preserve more trees. We have been told that we must ‘humanise’ this edge and provide bus provision, which we are proposing in a fully accessible landscaped park.“Furthermore, the protected trees on the Causeway are now being treated differently. Our drawing shows that detailed surveys assessing individual trees within the protected groups will be undertaken prior to removal of any significant trees within these groups.“The Design Code, which is legally binding, also provides more protection to the trees than in the previous plan. It says that 'where possible existing trees should be retained, unless the tree would not be viable'.“We are also planting more trees. The Design Code says that ‘trees must be planted as part of all streets, gardens, courtyards and public realm’, making a significant contribution to the Lewes Urban Arboretum. For example, we are now planning to plant a row of trees between the flood wall and Pells Pool, both to protect the pool from overlooking and to provide a green edge to this important boundary.”