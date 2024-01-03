A Seaford plumber has been named as one of the WaterSafe scheme’s most experienced members.

Andy Steer, 59, runs A M Steer Limited and started work as a 15-year-old apprentice in 1980, the same year that saw the invention of the Rubik’s Cube and Post-it notes.

Since qualifying, he has been a member of one of the six trade bodies which make up the WaterSafe scheme, the Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering (CIPHE). This demonstrates he is qualified in the water regulations which keep drinking water safe in homes and businesses and has sufficient plumbing qualifications and insurance.

Speaking about his decades of experience, Andy said: “One of my earliest memories of being an apprentice is being in a house with a saddle bolted to the floor. When I asked the customer what it was for, she brandished a whip and said she would show me!

“At the time, I ran to my van and hid - but it didn’t put me off, and I gain a lot of satisfaction from helping customers with a variety of jobs.

“A lot has changed over the years, such as the introduction of plastic pipes, more awareness of cross-contamination and legionella and of course, the introduction of the WaterSafe scheme in 2013. I’ve worked hard to keep my skills and knowledge up to date and enjoy the variety the job brings.”

Kevin Wellman, Chief Executive of CIPHE and Director at WaterSafe, said: “On behalf of everyone at WaterSafe and the CIPHE, I’d like to congratulate Andy on his dedication to the trade.

“The WaterSafe scheme exists to protect public drinking water supplies from contamination or waste, which can easily occur through rogue plumbing or DIY.

“By using a WaterSafe-approved contractor, of which there are around 8,000 across the UK, customers can be reassured their work will be carried out by someone who is qualified and competent – and Andy is a shining example of what we like to call a ‘proper plumber’.”

To find a WaterSafe-approved contractor, visit www.watersafe.org.uk.