Maria Caulfield MP has entered a Twitter spat with Carol Voderman after the former Countdown presenter claimed she did not care about women suffering with the menopause.

The TV celebrity, 62, called out Ms Caulfield – the minister for Women in Department for Business and Trade – for not attending a Women and Equalities Committee hearing this week on menopause and the workplace.

The TV celebrity called out Ms Caulfield – the minister for Women in Department for Business and Trade – for not attending a Women and Equalities Committee hearing this week on menopause and the workplace.

Carol, a patron for campaign group Menopause Mandate, had relayed to the committee experiences from working class women on how they had been treated by employers.

Speaking to the committee this afternoon, Carol said: "These are the two women in government [the other being Kemi Badenoch MP] who are meant to representing the female population. I was disgusted personally by both of them."

Ms Caulfield said on Twitter that she had sent alternative dates to the committee, for when she could attend the hearing.

On hearing this news, Voderman tweeted: "Women's Health Minister @mariacaulfield (also Mental Health minister) who was caught fibbing about a letter she had supposedly sent to excuse the fact she couldn't be bothered to turn up to the Select Committee yday. Well she's blocked me. Maria, show some respect & RESIGN.”

In response to these accusation, Ms Caulfield said online that she was “not a punch bag” and would block anyone that was posting misleading information about her.

The Conservative MP tweeted: "I am not a punch bag and if you post misleading information about me you will be blocked . Either you want a meaningful discussion on Twitter or you just want to abuse me. You can’t do both and I don’t have to tolerate the later.”

When asked by a Twitter user why she had blocked the 62-year-old celebrity, Ms Caulfield replied: “She hasn’t pointed out facts. I couldn’t attend yesterday as I was seeing women campaigners against painful hysteroscopy which had been in the diary for months. I have given alternative dates to the committee and they are the facts.”

The Lewes politician’s absence from the committee hearing was discussed in Parliament on Thursday (March 23).

The shadow leader of the House of Commons, Thangam Debbonaire, claimed that Ms Caulfield’s absence was “indicative of the government’s disregard for women’s health”.

Thangam Debbonaire said: "Why has it been so difficult for the minister of Women’s Health to appear before the women’s and equality committee. The minster refused there request to give evidence on the menopause in the workplace.

“Minister’s must prioritise appearances before committees. It is not an optional extra if she fancies it or one think to squeeze in if there is time in her diary. Isn't this mess just indicative of the Government’s disregard for women’s health?”

Carol re-tweeted a video of the Bristol West MP’s speech in Parliament, saying: “@mariacaulfield failure to attend Select Comm was brought up in H of Commons today by @ThangamMP as a serious breach of procedure. Endless stories from women being discriminated against because of menopause. Ministers say it's a middle class left wing issue.”