The levels of violence among prisoners in HMP Lewes remains high as the jail continues to deteriorate – an independent review has found.

Inspectors returning to the Lewes Prison for an independent review of progress in February were disappointed to find that the site was far from improving.

At the earlier full inspection, in May 2022, inspectors had raised concerns about squalid conditions, rates of violence, staffing levels, care for vulnerable prisoners, healthcare and the time prisoners were spending locked in their cells.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie Taylor, Chief Inspector of Prisons said: “Eight months on from the full inspection, our latest visit found a worrying lack of overall progress at Lewes.

Inspectors returning to the Lewes Prison for an independent review of progress in February were disappointed to find that the site was far from improving.

"Time out of cell was among the worst we have seen outside pandemic restrictions, and we were left concerned for prisoners’ well-being. It was notable that the number of calls to the Samaritans was escalating. Without significant further action to stabilise officer numbers, this situation was unlikely to improve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors found that levels of violence continued to be high, and staffing levels remained such a problem that members of the safety team were frequently deployed on wings meaning even serious violent incidents were not always investigated or acted on promptly.

The review found that about half of the men at Lewes Prison still weren’t allocated to education or employment meaning they spent up to 23 hours a day locked in their cells.

Library access was also very poor – about 80% of planned library sessions had been cancelled in the month before the review (January 2023).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report also stated that rates of self-harm had risen. Calls to the Samaritans had also increased, although prison leaders were unaware of this until inspectors requested the data.

Men in crisis told inspectors they felt uncared for, and significant evidence supported this.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One prisoner known to be at risk for suicide or self-harm was being held in a cell with broken glass at the windows, presenting an obvious risk of serious harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors found that the prison had made efforts to improve cleanliness, but living accommodation remained poor and many toilets within them were in an unacceptable state. Given how long prisoners were spending locked in their cells, this was particularly concerning.