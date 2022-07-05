East Sussex pub creates mural inspired by local landmarks

A seaside pub in East Sussex has made the 10 metre-long mural, made up of local landmarks including a castle and a windmill, the centrepiece of its pub garden.

The William the Conqueror, a Shepherd Neame pub next to Rye Harbour, has used landmarks from across the region as inspiration for the mural.

Commissioned by licensees Neil and Maria Smallwood to celebrate the local area, the artwork includes the River Rother running all the way through it, echoing the river’s meandering path through the town.

The pair, who have run the pub for the independent Faversham-based brewer for around seven years, commissioned graffiti artist Luke Brabants to create it.

They had previously asked him to paint a Bayeux Tapestry-inspired mural at another of their pubs, the King’s Head in Battle.

Mrs Smallwood said: “I just wanted to inject some colour into our garden. The space was just concrete before, with tables, but now we have moved the tables to the sides so everyone can see the amazing mural.

“I wanted to celebrate the area we are in and I wanted it in the style of old station posters, which Luke then took inspiration from. All the different aspects of Rye are in it – the landmarks; the river and the seagulls.

“Incidentally, the seagulls weren’t kind to Luke while he was working – they gave him a hard time! But he persevered and it took him a couple of weeks to complete it. We are very pleased with it.”

The concept has proved popular with visitors, including tourists to the area, who are able to spot the landmarks to look out for on their way around the town while enjoying a drink in the garden overlooking the river.

Mrs Smallwood added: “People have been saying it is amazing. It does look really nice, and it is a great talking point with customers.”

The pub in Rye Harbour serves real ales and pub food focusing on Greek/Cyprus specialties, while the large seating area outside which features the mural sits on the banks of the River Rother.